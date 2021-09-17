Friday, September 17, 2021
     
Maharashtra govt suspends Anil Deshmukh's ex-personal secretary months after arrest in corruption case

Sanjeev Palande was arrested on June 26 this year and is being investigated under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Mumbai Published on: September 17, 2021 12:25 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Maharashtra government suspends Anil Deshmukh's ex-personal secretary. 

 

Nearly three months after his arrest, the Maharashtra government has suspended Sanjeev Palande, an additional collector-rank officer who was personal secretary to former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, in connection with a corruption case.

Palande was arrested on June 26 this year and is being investigated under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A government order issued on September 16 said that Palande was sent to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody on July 7 and then to judicial custody.

He has spent more than 48 hours in custody and as per the Maharashtra Civil Services Rules, he stands suspended since the time of his arrest on June 26 till further orders.

Palande 's headquarters during his suspension period will be at Mumbai city district collectorate and he will not be able to leave Mumbai city district without prior permission of the collector, it said.

The order said the ED has informed the state government about Palande's arrest and custody through a letter on August 31.

He was arrested in connection with money laundering charges against Deshmukh, an NCP leader. Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had asked police officer Sachin Waze top collec Rs 100 crore from city bars and hotels every month, a charge which the former minister has denied.

