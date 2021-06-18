Follow us on Image Source : PTI COVID curfew extended in Andhra Pradesh till June 30

The ongoing COVID-induced curfew in Andhra Pradesh has been further extended till June 30 but with a four-hour additional relaxation in timings. Accordingly, curfew will be in force from 6 pm to 6 am daily from June 21.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced this at a high-level review meeting on Covid-19 on Friday. The Covid curfew, first imposed on May 5 this year, has so far been extended in phases till June 20.

A CMO release said all shops and business establishments will have tobe shut by 5 pm daily.

In East Godavari district, which has still been reporting a higher number of coronavirus cases, the curfew will be in force from 2 pm to 6 am.

Government offices will function normally from June 21 and staff have been directed to attend work as per the revised schedule.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Karnataka to ease COVID restrictions from June 14, night and weekend curfew to continue

ALSO READ | Jharkhand: Restrictions extended till June 24, but relaxations announced

Latest India News