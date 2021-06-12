Image Source : PTI Karnataka to ease COVID restrictions from June 14, night and weekend curfew to continue

The Karnataka government on Saturday said as a part of providing relaxation from the Covid-induced restrictions in the state, all the economic and other activities will be allowed in a graded manner with effect from Monday (June 14). The relaxations will remain in force till June 21 after which revised guidelines may be issued depending on the COVID-19 situation.

While the night curfew would continue to be in force every night between 7 pm to 5 am, weekend curfew will stay from 7 pm on June 18 to 5 am on June 21, the state government said, ANI reported.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that the Covid-induced lockdown would continue, till June 21, in 11 districts where the positivity rate continues to be high.

"The extended lockdown will continue in districts which still have a high positivity rate," he told reporters after a meeting with ministers, health experts and officials.

The 11 districts where the lockdown will continue for another week from June 14 to June 21 are Bengaluru Rural, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagalur, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, and Shivamogga.

"Lockdown will be partially relaxed till June 21 in the remaining 19 districts, including Bengaluru Urban and Managaluru where the positivity rate has declined substantially," said the Chief Minister.

The relaxation will allow autos and taxis to operate with two passengers in these 19 districts.

"Essential shopping will be allowed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parks will be open for walking from 5-10 a.m. Street vendors can do business from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.," said Yediyurappa.

All industries will be allowed to function with 50 per cent staff, while garment units will function with 30 per cent employees.

"Night curfew from 7 p.m. till 5 a.m. will be in place, while weekend curfew from Friday to Monday will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.," he said.

The 19 districts where lockdown restrictions will be partially lifted from June 14 are: Bagalkot, Ballari, Bengaluru Urban, Bidar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Koppal, Raichur, Ramanagar, Tumukur, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura, and Yadagir.

The decision to continue the lockdown for one more week in 11 districts and partially relax it in 20 other districts was taken on the advice of the state technical advisory committee of health experts.

"The Covid-induced restrictions, which have been in force since April 27, will continue in the 11 districts to reduce the positivity rate below 5 per cent," an official told IANS here.

The Deputy Commissioners of these districts have been directed to take stringent action against violators of the lockdown.

"Covid appropriate behaviour should be strictly followed. If the situation improves, we can announce more relaxations," Yediyurappa added.

(With IANS Inputs)

