Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy likely to meet PM Modi in Delhi today.

AP CM-PM Modi meeting: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived in Delhi on Tuesday (December 27) and is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some other Union ministers to discuss various issues concerning his state.

According to official sources, the chief minister is likely to meet PM Modi, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and some other Union ministers on today (December 28).

Reddy is expected to bring to the notice of the prime minister various issues related to the AP Bifurcation Act and seek funds for the Polavaram project.

The state government which is implementing the Polavaram Irrigation Project on the Godavari river has been requesting the Centre to give some upfront amount so as to complete it without further delay.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: PM Modi's brother, family injured in accident near Mysuru

ALSO READ: PM Modi-Zelenskyy phone call: G20, Ukraine-Russia war, energy security discussed

Latest India News