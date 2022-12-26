Ukrainian President Zelenskyy dials PM Modi, seeks India's support in implementing 'peace formula'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI PM Modi with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

India G20 Presidency: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him a successful G20 Presidency and hoped for India's participation in implementing his 'peace formula'. Zelenskyy also thanked New Delhi for its humanitarian aid and support in the United Nations.

The Ukrainian President in a tweet said that it was on this (G20) platform he had announced the peace formula and now he is counting on India's participation in its implementation.

"I had a phone call with PM Modi and wished a successful G20 presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India's participation in its implementation. I also thanked for humanitarian aid and support in the UN," the Ukrainian President tweeted.

There were no immediate details from the Indian side.

Since the Ukraine conflict began in February, Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Zelenskyy a number of times.

In a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on October 4, Modi said there can be "no military solution" and that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts.

India is yet to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

