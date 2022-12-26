Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/MANISH PRASAD Pakistani fishing boat carrying arms, 40 kg narcotics intercepted by Indian Coast Guard

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) apprehended a Pakistani boat carrying 10 crew members along with 40 kg of narcotics worth Rs 300 crores. The boat was also carrying arms and ammunition.

The ICG had received intelligence input from the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and swiftly working on the tip, deployed the fast patrol class of ship ICGS Arinjay for patrolling in an area close to the national International Maritime Border Line (IMBL).

On being challenged by ICG Ship, the Pakistani boat started evasive maneuvering and did not stop even firing of warning shots. ICG ship in pitch darkness maneuvered and stopped the boat.

The Coast Guard team then boarded the Pakistani boat. During investigation, the crew was found to be behaving suspiciously. After extensive rummaging of the boat, the arms, ammunition and approximately 40 kg of narcotics worth Rs 300 crores were found concealed. The boat along with the crew has been apprehended and brought to Okha for further investigation.

​This is the seventh joint operation by the Indian Coast Guard and ATS, Gujarat in the last 18 months and the first apprehension wherein arms and ammunition along with drugs were being infiltrated. During the mentioned period, a total of 346 kgs of heroin worth Rs 1930 Crores has already been seized along with the apprehension of 44 Pakistani and 7 Iranian crew.

