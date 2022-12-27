Tuesday, December 27, 2022
     
PM Modi's brother, family injured in accident near Mysuru

T Raghavan Reported By: T Raghavan Mysuru Updated on: December 27, 2022 17:39 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV According to sources, other than the driver, Prahlad, his son, daughter-in-law, and his grandkid were in the car.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi and family members sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling to Bandipur met with an accident, police said on Tuesday.

According to sources, other than the driver, Prahlad, his son, daughter-in-law, and his grandkid were in the car. They are said to have suffered some injuries and have been shifted to JSS Hospital for treatment. His grandkid has maximum injuries. 

The incident happened near Kadakola around 1.30 pm when their car, on the way to Bandipur, is said to have hit the road divider. Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar has visited the spot and the hospital, sources said.

India Tv - The car is said to have hit the road divider.

Image Source : INDIA TVThe car is said to have hit the road divider.

