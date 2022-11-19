Andhra Pradesh: More than 20 injured as bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturns in Pathanamthitta

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Andhra Pradesh: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturns in Pathanamthitta

Andhra Pradesh accident: In a tragic incident, a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh met with an accident and overturned near Laha in the Pathanamthitta district on Saturday.

According to reports, out of 44 pilgrims, at least 20 people including a boy suffered injuries in the mishap. The district administration officials said all the pilgrims travelling in the bus were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

An eight-year-old boy who received critical injuries was one of three passengers who were rushed to the Kottayam Medical College, while 18 others were admitted to the local general hospital, they said, adding that the remaining were treated at the neighbouring community health centre in Perinadu.

Police, Fire force personnel, motor vehicle department officials and the locals jointly coordinated a swift rescue mission, which reduced the gravity of the accident.

Health Minister Veena George, who reached the spot, made arrangements for the rescue operation and further treatment of the pilgrims.

She later said necessary treatment has been ensured for all those who suffered injuries. Higher officials including the District collector and District police chief also reached the spot.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Kerala: Devotees allowed holy dip at Sabarimala temple amid easing of curbs

Latest India News