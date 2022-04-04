Follow us on Image Source : ANI 13 new districts launched in Andhra Pradesh double up state total to 26

Highlights Andhra Pradesh CM launched 13 new districts in the state today.

Earlier, a draft notification was issued to carve out 26 districts from the existing 13.

He launched the new districts via video conferencing at Tadepalli, Guntur district.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched 13 new districts today, taking the total districts in the state to 26. All the districts come into being today (April 4), the gazette issued on Saturday night said. Reddy carved out and launched the new districts via video conferencing at Tadepalli, Guntur district.

The state government, in January, had issued a draft notification to carve out 26 districts from the existing 13 and invited suggestions and objections.

Soon after notification was issued, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress government reshuffled IAS and IPS officers and appointed collectors and Superintendents of Police to the newly-created districts. One district was additionally created carving out the tribal areas in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam.

The state has 25 Lok Sabha seats. Reddy, during the poll campaign for the 2019 Assembly elections, promised that his party, if voted to power, would make every Lok Sabha constituency a district.

Latest India News