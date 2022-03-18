Andhra Pradesh CM to flag off electric buses next month: Transport Minister

Highlights
- Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister said 50 electric buses will be flagged off by state CM
- Perni said senior citizens will be given a 25 per cent concession in bus fare in state run buses.
Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Thursday said 50 electric buses will be flagged off by state CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy next month.
He told media persons here that the buses will ply on the Tirumala Ghat road, between Tirupati and Nellore, and Tirupati-Madanapalle.
He said senior citizens will be given a 25 per cent concession in bus fare in state-run buses.
The minister said steps are being taken to fill vacancies on compassionate grounds after the CM directed recruitment in the category for over 1800 posts.
ALSO READ | India's first hydrogen-based fuel-cell electric car can run 600 km in single charge
ALSO READ | India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur is my dream: Nitin Gadkari