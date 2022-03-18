Andhra Pradesh CM to flag off electric buses next month: Transport Minister

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah.

Highlights Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister said 50 electric buses will be flagged off by state CM

Perni said senior citizens will be given a 25 per cent concession in bus fare in state run buses.

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Thursday said 50 electric buses will be flagged off by state CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy next month.

He told media persons here that the buses will ply on the Tirumala Ghat road, between Tirupati and Nellore, and Tirupati-Madanapalle.

He said senior citizens will be given a 25 per cent concession in bus fare in state-run buses.

The minister said steps are being taken to fill vacancies on compassionate grounds after the CM directed recruitment in the category for over 1800 posts.

