Andhra Pradesh CM to flag off electric buses next month: Transport Minister

March 18, 2022
  • Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister said 50 electric buses will be flagged off by state CM
  • Perni said senior citizens will be given a 25 per cent concession in bus fare in state run buses.

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Thursday said 50 electric buses will be flagged off by state CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy next month.

He told media persons here that the buses will ply on the Tirumala Ghat road, between Tirupati and Nellore, and Tirupati-Madanapalle.

He said senior citizens will be given a 25 per cent concession in bus fare in state-run buses.

The minister said steps are being taken to fill vacancies on compassionate grounds after the CM directed recruitment in the category for over 1800 posts. 

