Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to offer state honours to ex-speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao

Ex-Andhra Pradesh speaker K Siva Prasada Rao and chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led Andhra Pradesh government has decided to extend state honours to former assembly speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, who passed away on Monday. The late Andhra ex-speaker and six-time TDP leader will be offered state honour during his funeral rites.

Kodela served as the first speaker of the newly formed Andhra Pradesh state after its bifurcation in 2014.

Rao took his last breath Monday at Basavatarakam hospital in Hyderabad after an alleged suicide attempt. However, the investigation in the case is underway.

Both major parties of Andhra, ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP have been exchanging heated criticism against each other since the death of Rao.

Meanwhile, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu alleged the ruling YSRCP government abetted Rao's suicide by foisting several fake cases against him and his family. He has also demanded a CBI investigation in the case.

