Kodela Siva Prasada Rao death: Hyderabad Police question family at Jubilee Hills, no suicide note found yet

Image Source : VENKATESH SIRISALA Kodela Siva Prasada Rao's body kept for people to pay respect.

The Hyderabad City Police is looking at clues and investigating all possible angles in former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao suicide case. The Police, however, are yet to recover any suicide note.

Initial reports suggest Kodela Sivprasad Rao committed suicide by hanging himself at his official home in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills. He was battling depression as there were cases filed against his son and daughter, reports stated.

Kodela Rao, 82, a senior TDP leader was taken to Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. The hospital in a statement said, "Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao was brought to the hospital at 11.35 am in an unresponsive state. As per protocol, resuscitative measures were initiated immediately. In spite of the best efforts of the medical team at Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital, he could not be revived and declared dead at 12.29 pm."

The alleged suicide comes at a time when TDP and YSRCP are locked in a street battle with N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh under house arrest.

Image Source : VENKATESH SIRISALA Kodela Siva Prasada Rao death mystery deepens as Hyderabad Police have found no suicide note from his home.

The Hyderabad City Police is, however, collecting all possible clues. "We are investigating thoroughly. Things will be clear after the post-mortem report. Police will also do a video recording of the postmortem that will be conducted at the Osmania Hospital," Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner said.

Hyderabad City Police team scale walls of Kodela Siva Prasada Rao's Jubilee Hills home to look for clues. No suicide not found yet #KodelaSivaPrasadaRao via @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/sJszVBXX59 — Himanshu Shekhar (@HimaanshuS) September 16, 2019

Meanwhile, a team led by DCP AR Srinivas was at Kodela Siva Prasada Rao's Jubille Hills home to collect all possible clues and leads. A dog squad was also called in by the police.

Also Read: Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, former Andhra Pradesh speaker and six-time MLA commits suicide

Police team entered Kodela Rao's house by scaling the boundary walls. Police were yet to receive any suicide note from his bedroom or the premises.

CCTV footage from the cameras installed at Kodela Rao's home was also being scanned.

Kodela Siva Prasad Rao had joined the TDP in 1983 under the leadership of NTR. He is survived by two sons and a daughter.

Rao was appointed speaker of Andhra Assembly in 2014 after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh to create Telangana. Rao was a six-time MLA. He won from Narsaraopet five times and Sattenapalli in 2014 - has also served as the home minister and the panchayat raj minister in Andhra Pradesh.