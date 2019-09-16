Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, former Andhra Pradesh speaker and six-time MLA commits suicide

Former Andhra Pradesh speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao

Kodela Siva Prasada Rao commits suicide: Former Andhra Pradesh speaker and senior TDP leader K Siva Prasad Rao passed away while undergoing treatment at Basavatarakam hospital, Hyderabad. Kodela Siva Prasad Rao committed suicide and initial reports suggest that he was under depression following several cases filed against his family by Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSRCP government.

Kodela Siva Prasad Rao was in depression for some time now. Rao, 72, hanged himself at his home. He was taken to the Indo-American Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad in an unconscious state by his guard and driver. Kodela Siva Prasad Rao was a doctor by profession.

There were corruption charges against K Siva Prasad Rao's daughter and son.

Kodela Siva Prasad Rao's suicide comes at a time when the political tension between the N Chandrababu-led Telugu Desam Party and YSRCP is at an all-time high. The workers of the two parties are already on warring paths and Rao's death is likely to just more fuel to it.

Rao became was appointed speaker in 2014 after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh to create Telangana. Rao was a six-time MLA. He won from Narsaraopet five times and Sattenapalli in 2014 - has also served as the home minister and the panchayat raj minister in Andhra Pradesh.

Kodela Siva Prasad Rao joined the TDP in 1983. He is survived by two sons and a daughter.

"Shocked to know that former minister, former AP speaker Shri Kodela Siva Prasad has committed suicide. I extend heartfelt condolence on the unfortunate demise of this senior politician. May his soul rest in pease," News agency ANI quoted BJP leader K. Krishna Saagar rao as saying in a statement said.

"I believe this forces death is a testimony to the ongoing bitter and contemptuous politics of Andhra Pradesh. It's quite unfortunate," he added.

(More to follow...)