Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter between terrorists, security forces underway in Anantnag

Image Source : AP FILE PHOTO Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

An encounter between terrorists and security forces is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag. According to reports, the gunfight broke out early on Wednesday.

Two to three terrorists are believed to be hiding in the area. A joint operation has been launched in the area by police, Army and the CRPF.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on October 8, security forces had killed a terrorist during an encounter in Awantipora town of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

