Wednesday, October 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter between terrorists, security forces underway in Anantnag

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter between terrorists, security forces underway in Anantnag

A joint operation has been launched in the area by police, Army and the CRPF. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 16, 2019 7:28 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : AP FILE PHOTO

Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

An encounter between terrorists and security forces is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag. According to reports, the gunfight broke out early on Wednesday. 

Two to three terrorists are believed to be hiding in the area. A joint operation has been launched in the area by police, Army and the CRPF. 

More details are awaited. 

Earlier on October 8, security forces had killed a terrorist during an encounter in Awantipora town of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 3 terrorists killed in Ramban encounter

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Top ranking LeT terrorist Asif neutralised in Sopore encounter

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAll eyes on Supreme Court as arguments in Ayodhya case wrap up today Next StoryAir quality 'poor' in Delhi, NASA images show stubble crop burning  