Jammu and Kashmir: Top ranking LeT terrorist Asif neutralised in Sopore encounter

BREAKING: Top ranking LeT terrorist Asif neutralised in Sopore encounter

A top-ranking LeT terrorist Asif was gun down by security personal in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on Wednesday, reported news agency ANI. Two police personnel were also injured in the encounter.

Top ranking LeT terrorist Asif neutralised in an encounter in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir: Police Sources pic.twitter.com/brTWMESSnR — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2019

The LeT terrorist Asif was responsible for recent shootout and injuries to three family members of a fruit trader in Sopore. The injured also included a young girl Asma Jan. She was later shifted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital on the orders of NSA chief Ajit Doval. He was also responsible for shooting at a migrant labour Shafi Alam in Sopore.

"LeT's Asif had created a lot of terror in Sopore. Over the last 1 month he was very active. He made use of Over Ground Workers to print posters threatening civilians not to open shops & not to go for their day-to-day activities," J&K DGP Dilbag Singh told reporters.

The encounter comes a day after security forces arrested eight Lashkar-e-Taiba "terrorist associates" who were involved in threatening and intimidation by circulating posters to locals to threaten and intimidate them at the behest of militants.

Those arrested have been identified as Aijaz Mir, Omar Mir, Tawseef Najar, Imitiyaz Najar, Omar Akbar, Faizan Latief, Danish Habib, and Showkat Ahmad Mir.

Posters have come up in parts of Kashmir which give a message of "civil curfew" and ask people to enforce civil "disobedience".

