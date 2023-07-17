Amit Shah chairs regional conference on Drugs Smuggling and National Security

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday chaired a regional conference on ‘Drugs Smuggling and National Security’ in the national capital. During the conference, over 1,44,000 kilogram of drugs worth Rs 2,416 crore, was also destroyed in various parts of the country by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in coordination with Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs) of all states, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a statement.

With the destruction of drugs on Monday, total quantity of drugs destroyed in one year will reach around 10 lakh kg, which has a value of around Rs12,000 crore. The drugs destroyed included 6,590 kg by NCB’s Hyderabad unit, 822 kg by Indore and 356 kg by Jammu unit.

Along with this, the MHA said, various law enforcement agencies of different states will destroy a total of 1,44,122 kg of drugs, including 1,486 kg drugs in Assam, 229 kg in Chandigarh, 25 kg in Goa, 4,277 kg in Gujarat, 2,458 kg in Haryana, 4,069 kg in Jammu and Kashmir, 1,03,884 kg in Madhya Pradesh, 159 kg in Maharashtra, 1,803 kg in Tripura and 4,049 kg in Uttar Pradesh.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MHA said, the Government has adopted a Zero Tolerance policy against narcotics to create a drugs-free India. Since June 1, 2022 till July 15 this year, all regional units of NCB and ANTFs of states have collectively destroyed around 8,76,554 kilogram seized drugs worth around Rs 9,580 crore, which is more than 11 times the target. "In order to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of a Drugs-free India, this campaign of destruction of drugs will continue actively, with same zeal," added the MHA.

