Amit Shah hits out at 'cozy club of dynasts' after SC decision, says not important who is ED's boss

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday slammed the cozy club of dynasts saying that those who are rejoicing over the Supreme Court's decision on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief's tenure extension are delusional for various reasons.

The Supreme Court has held as "illegal" two notifications by the Centre granting extension of service, for one year each time, to Indian Revenue Service officer Sanjay Kumar Mishra as the chief of the Enforcement Directorate.

The judgement was welcomed by Congress and other Opposition parties.

However, slamming all those who are rejoicing over the SC judgement, Amit Shah in a long note shared on Twitter, said, "The amendments to the CVC Act, which were duly passed by the Parliament, have been upheld. Powers of the ED to strike at those who are corrupt and on the wrong side of the law remain the same."

"ED is an institution which rises beyond any one individual and is focused on achieving its core objective - i.e. to investigate offences of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws. Thus, who the ED director is - that is not important because whoever assumes this role will take note of the rampant corruption of a cozy club of entitled dynasts who have an anti-development mindset," Amit Shah said in a note shared on Twitter.

