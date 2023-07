Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned the Central Government's decision to grant ED director Sanjay Kumar Mishra a third extension and gives him until July 31 to resign. The extension order is deemed "illegal" by the SC.

SC, in any case, certifies the revisions in the DSPE and CVC Act, providing the centre the ability to broaden the tenure of a CBI chief and ED chief by a potential 3 years past their compulsory two-year term.

More details are awaited...

Latest India News