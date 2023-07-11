Supreme court to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 from August 2

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court on Tuesday said the hearing of a batch of pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir will start from August 2. According to the information, a five-judge Constitution bench said the matter will be heard on a day-to-day basis, except on Mondays and Fridays.

Apart from the presiding judge Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant are the other members of the bench. The court also said the parties can submit their written documents on the matter by July 25.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir cadre IAS officer Shah Faesal and activist Shehla Rashid do not want to pursue their pleas against the abrogation of Article 370 and seek to delete their names from court records. The top court has allowed their request to delete their names as petitioners. "The title of the case will be 'In Re: Article 370 of the Constitution'," the Supreme Court said. Earlier, the lead petitioner was Shah Faesal.

More details are awaited.

Latest India News