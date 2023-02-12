'Agar itihaas likhna hai toh...': Ex-Army officer told Amit Shah in final meeting before Art 370 move

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Article 370 move: Lt General (retired) KJS Dhillon has claimed in his yet-to-be-released book -- 'Kitne Ghazi Aaye Kitne Ghazi Gaye' -- that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Srinagar on June 26, 2019 was to give the last minute check to Modi government's move to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Abrogation of Article 370 in J&K was the first big step of the Modi government after it was relected to power post thumping victory in 2019 general elections.

Lt General (retired) KJS Dhillon, who was the head of the army's strategic Srinagar-based XV Corps, in his book wrote that he received a phone call at 2 am and was informed about a meeting at 7 am with the Home Minister.

"A lot of sensitive issues and key points were on the table for discussion apart from delectable food that include 'aloo paratha and famous Gujarati dish 'dhokla' during our tete-e-tete", the retired army officer wrote in his book.

One of the part of discussions during the meeting was understanding how Pakistan may react after the government would have announced "path breaking declaration".

"I must point out, and with absolute objectivity and great professional input, that the home minister was in absolute control and fully conversant with the agenda and... he had obviously done extensive research and homework," the retired Lt General said.

"I was asked about my frank and personal view, (and) my immediate response was 'agar itihaas likhna hai, toh kisi ko itihas banana padega' (we can write history only if we make history)", Dhillon said in the book.

"At the end of this, I would say this with all my pride that the objective was achieved," Dhillon added.

Making the move in the Parliament in August 2019 session, Union Home Minister Amit Shah first introduced the Bill in the Upper House (Rajya Sabha) since the strength of BJP MPs was less in the Upper House and it was a challenge for the Modi government to make it pass. But Amit Shah had come prepared and the Bill to revoke Article 370 was passed in Rajya Sabha. And the next day, it was passed in Lok Sabha too, following which it was sent for President's approval.

Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir was revoked on August 5, 2019 and the state was bifurcated into two Union Territories Jammu and Kashmir and Leh-Ladakh.

