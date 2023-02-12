Two new Supreme Court judges to take oath tomorrow | KNOW ALL ABOUT THEM

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Two new Supreme Court judges to take oath on February 13 | KNOW ALL ABOUT THEM

Supreme Court news: Two new judges of the Supreme Court will be administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday morning, February 13. The two judges who have been elevated as judges of the top court are Justices Rajesh Bindal and Aravind Kumar.

Before their elevation, Justice Bindal was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court while Justice Kumar was the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court. Notably, the apex court will achieve its full strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India, after a gap of nine months, after the two judges take the oath.

Profiles of two newly-elevated Supreme Court judges

JUSTICE RAJESH BINDAL

Justice Bindal's parent cadre is the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

He had been serving as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court since October 11, 2021.

Justice Bindal did his LL. B. from Kurukshetra University in 1985

He joined the profession in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in September 1985.

He was elevated as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 22, 2006.

Justice Bindal disposed of around 80,000 cases during his tenure in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

He was transferred to Jammu and Kashmir High Court on November 19, 2018.

He was appointed as the acting Chief Justice of the common high court for J&K and Ladakh.

Justice Bindal was sworn in as a judge of the Calcutta High Court on January 5, 2021.

JUSTICE ARAVIND KUMAR

Justice Kumar's parent cadre is the Karnataka High Court.

He was serving as the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court since October 13, 2021.

Born on July 14, 1962, he was enrolled as an advocate in 1987.

In 1999, he was appointed as an additional central government standing counsel at the Karnataka High Court.

He was appointed as a member of the Regional Direct Taxes Advisory Committee in 2002.

Later, he was appointed as an Assistant Solicitor General of India in 2005.

Justice Kumar was elevated as an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court on June 26, 2009.

He was elevated as a permanent judge on December 7, 2012.



