Jaya Bachchan points finger at Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, BJP condemns | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, @KANCHANGUPTA MP Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha

A video of Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan has gone viral on social media in which she is seen pointing her finger at House chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Objecting to Jaya Bachchan's conduct in the Rajya Sabha, BJP leader Ajay Sehrawat shared the video and wrote, "Jaya Bachchan's behaviour in the Rajya Sabha is condemnable."

While Information and Broadcasting ministry advisor Kanchan Gupta wrote, "Reminded of the occasion when Jaya Bachchan commented harshly on Nehru clan. UPA was in power. Amitabh Bachchan rushed to apologise and issued a hand-wringing statement that ended with “वो राजा हैं, हम रंक हैं।” (They are rulers, we are commoners)."

The incident happened during Upper House proceedings on February 9.

ALSO READ | Two new Supreme Court judges to take oath tomorrow | KNOW ALL ABOUT THEM

ALSO READ | PM Modi inaugurates section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa | DETAILS

Latest India News