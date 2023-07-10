Supreme Court extends AAP leader Satyendar Jain's interim bail till July 24

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) SC extended Satyendar Jain's interim bail till July 24 in money laundering case

The Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim bail of Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain till July 24 on medical grounds in the money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate. The former Delhi minister was granted bail in May for six weeks, a day after he collapsed in the bathroom of Tihar jail.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him on May 30, 2022.

A bench of justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh directed senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain, to submit the medical reports to Additional Solicitor General S V Raju. During the brief hearing, Singhvi told the court that three hospitals have suggested surgery for Jain.

The agency had arrested Jain in the aftermath of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019, in the case registered by the CBI.

