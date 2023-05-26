Satyendar Jain, who was put on oxygen support, gets bail for 6 weeks on health grounds

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Satyendar Jain gets bail

Satyendar Jain gets bail: Jailed AAP leader and former Delhi cabinet minister Satyendar Jain on Friday was granted bail on health grounds for six weeks by the Supreme Court to get himself treated in a private hospital. Jain on Thursday was put on oxygen support at LNJP hospital after he collapsed in the bathroom of Tihar jail where he is lodged over a corruption case. This was the second time in a week that he fell in the bathroom, suffered a spinal injury, and was admitted to the hospital.

Jain has been in Tihar jail since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in May last year. ED during on hearing demanded that a panel of doctors from AIIMS should do Jain's medical examination as all the Delhi hospitals are under him.

The Apex Cout while granting bail to the leader also directed that neither will the leader meet any witness nor influence. He can't even speak with the press and is also not allowed to go out of Delhi. Jain will have to submit his treatment reports to the court. This order will continue till July 11. There will be a hearing on July 10 for further orders.