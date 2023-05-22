Satyendar Jain admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after his health deteriorates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Satyendar Jain

Jailed former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital in the National capital after he complained of feeling 'unwell' on Monday.

On inspection, it was found that the Jain had a problem with his spine. He was initially taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, and from there to Safdarjung Hospital for a second opinion.

Earlier, Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain moved the Supreme Court on Monday (May 15) seeking bail in money laundering case against him.

He has challenged Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case against him. Notably, Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case on May 31, 2022.

