Satyendar Jain moves Supreme Court seeking bail in money laundering case

Satyendar Jain moves Supreme Court seeking bail

New Delhi: Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain moved the Supreme Court on Monday (May 15) seeking bail in money laundering case against him. He has challenged Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case against him. Notably, Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case on May 31, 2022.

The Delhi High Court had dismissed Jain's bail plea in April this year, stating that he may tamper with evidence as he is an influential person.

Jain had been arrested last year by the Enforcement Directorate on the accusation of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him. Satyendar Jain has earlier submitted that no case was made out against him and he has fully cooperated in the investigation and there was no requirement to continue his incarceration after filing of charge sheet.

The ED had arrested Satyendar Jain in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was granted regular bail by a trial court on September 6, 2019, in the case registered by the CBI.

