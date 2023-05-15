Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Delhi: Tihar Jail issues show cause notice to SP after 2 inmates shifted to Satyendar Jain's cell

The superintendent of Tihar jail has been served with a show-cause notice by the administration of the jail. 7 for moving two men to the cell of Satyendar Jain, a jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi minister, at his request.

This comes after Jain had submitted an application to the Tihar Jail from within the facility, requesting that the administration of the prison place him in a cell with two other inmates.

Following his arrest last year in a PMLA case, Satyendar Jain is currently lodged at the Tihar Jail. According to reports, he has requested the company of two to three other inmates in his cell because he is feeling alone.

In the letter written on May 11, the former minister said: "I am feeling depressed and low because of loneliness. Psychiatrist has suggested me more social interactions. You’re requested to lodge me with two more inmates. I request you to lodge Vijay Goel and Saachit in my cell, which is cell no. 5.”

The Superintendent of Jail No. 7 had moved two prisoners to his cell on Jain's request.

However, without informing the Superintendent, the Tihar Jail administration has sent a notice to transfer the inmates.

As a result, the administration transferred the two prisoners back to their initial cells in Jail No. 7.

On May 11, Jain requested the Tihar jail superintendent to house two more people with him, citing his depression and loneliness, according to a official.

"Jain in his application said he is feeling depressed and low because of loneliness. A psychiatrist suggested him for more social interactions and he requested to lodge him with at least two more persons. He also provided two persons' names, from the same ward no. 5," the official said, adding that immediately his request was accepted and two persons were moved to his cell.

However, the jail administration returned the AAP leader's fellow inmates to their cells with the show-cause notice.

The jail administration claimed that the superintendent made this decision without informing the administration. However, according to the policy, no inmate can be moved to a new cell without first informing the administration and obtaining their permission.

Since June of last year, Jain has been housed at Tihar Jail.

The AAP leader was caught on camera receiving a full-body massage from inside the prison in a video that went viral in early November of the previous year.

