Follow us on Image Source : PTI Cyclone Mocha floods Myanmar city, turns streets into river, 2 dead

The Myanmar port city of Sittwe was inundated on Sunday by storm surges brought on by a powerful cyclone, according to The Daily Star.

Parts of Sittwe, the capital of Myanmar's Rakhine state, were flooded, while winds of up to 130 miles each hour tore away tin rooftops and cut down an communications tower.

"SCS “Mocha” over Myanmar weakened into a Cyclonic Storm at 0230 hours IST of 15th May over Myanmar near latitude 23.5°N and longitude 95.3°E about 450 km NNE of Sittwe (Myanmar), 260 km of north-northeast of Nyaung-U (Myanmar) and 420 km ENE of Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh)," the IMD said.

Al Jazeera reported that rescue workers in Myanmar said two people were killed in a landslide, and local media said a man was killed in Myanmar when a tree fell on him.

The most powerful storm to strike the Bay of Bengal in more than a decade swept through Sittwe, turning its streets into rivers.

The cyclone caused damage to houses, electrical transformers, mobile phone towers, boats, and lampposts in the Sittwe, Kyaukpyu, and Gwa townships, according to the military information office in Myanmar.

It said that the storm also tore the roofs off of sport buildings on the Coco Islands, which are about 425 kilometers (264 miles) southwest of Yangon, which is the largest city in the country.

A rescue team from the country's eastern Shan state declared on its Facebook page that they had recuperated the collections of a covered couple when an avalanche brought about by weighty downpour hit their home in Tachileik municipality.

Al Jazeera reported that Tin Nyein Oo, who volunteers in Sittwe shelters, said that more than 20,000 people are sheltering in sturdy structures like monasteries, pagodas, and schools on the city's highlands. More than 4,000 of Sittwe's 300,000 residents were evacuated to other cities.

"Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Mocha' weakened into a severe cyclonic storm over Myanmar," the India Meteorological Department reported in the interim.

It added that the system is continuing to weaken and will develop into a cyclonic storm within the next few hours.

Additionally, Mocha spared a crowded cluster of refugee camps in Bangladesh's lowlands.

According to The Daily Star, Rohingya refugees in densely populated camps in Cox's Bazar in the southeast of the country hunkered down inside their ramshackle homes in Bangladesh, where authorities moved approximately 300,000 people to safer areas prior to the storm.

Also Read | Will not allow Madhya Pradesh to become 'Kerala story', no place for 'Love Jihad': CM Chouhan amid uproar

Also Read | Karnataka: Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, or rotational CMs, Mallikarjun Kharge to choose next chief minister

Latest World News