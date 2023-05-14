Follow us on Image Source : PTI Will not allow Madhya Pradesh to become 'Kerala story', no place for 'Love Jihad': CM Chouhan amid uproar

Madhya Prade sh: In the wake of chaos against the controversial film 'The Kerala Story', Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday asserted that he "will not allow MP to become a 'Kerala Story'". This remark of Chouhan came a few days after he gave tax-free status to the Bollywood film 'The Kerala Story' in the state. He also stressed the improved law and order situation in the state highlighting the strict actions taken against SIMI's network, Dacoits and Naxalism.

Chouhan threw light on action against Hizb-ut-Tahrir

Accentuating the action taken against the radical Islamic organisation Hizb-ut-Tahrir, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said, "Last year, 8 Naxalites were killed in an encounter. As soon as we got the information regarding Hizb-ut-Tahrir becoming active in the state, ATS immediately took action. Such activities will not be tolerated at any cost, they will be eliminated from the root."

"Their network destroys the lives of many. They first convert our daughters and then push them into the quagmire of terrorism," Chauhan added.

"We will not allow Madhya Pradesh to become..."

MP stalwart further said that he will now allow Madhya Pradesh to become a "Kerala Story" at any cost. "There is no place for love-jihad, conversion and it will not work on our land. Madhya Pradesh's ATS team and central agencies jointly arrested 10 people from Bhopal and one from Chhindwara, all are on police remand. The interrogation is on."

A big network exposed

He further informed that, "6 terrorists were arrested by Telangana police from Hyderabad and a big network was exposed. Among them was a person from Bhopal who was converted from Hindu. All these strings are linked to Hizb-ut-Tahrir."

"Once questioned, it was revealed that they used to set up training camps in the forest adjacent to Raisen. One of these used to be a trainer. Some used to be computer technicians, some were working as tailors, some were auto drivers etc," he added.

"One of the arrested members was also running a coaching centre in the name of Auditorium Tutorials in Kohefija, Bhopal.

They were doing illegal activities like marrying the innocent daughters of our society, ruining their lives and converting religion. This will not be tolerated on the land of Madhya Pradesh. Now the inquiry is going on," Chouhan said.

