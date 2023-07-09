Delhi Police arrests civil engineer for posing as part of Amit Shah's retinue

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Delhi Police arrests civil engineer

Man arrested: A civil engineer was arrested for allegedly impersonating Officer-on-Special-Duty to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attempting to get himself appointed as a senior official for the Ganga Expressway project, Delhi Police said on Sunday (July 9).

The man, identified as Robin Upadhyay, 48, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, claimed that he worked in various multinational companies for over 25 years, they added.

Upadhyay was targeting the post of Vice President-cum-Project Coordinator for the Expressway project.

The matter came to the fore after a man, identified as Akshat Sharmaa, filed a complaint at the Cyber Police Station in New Delhi that he received an email on his official id from a ‘fake’ email address from a person claiming to be one Rajeev Kumar, an Officer-on-Special-Duty to the Union Home Minister.

The person in his mail said he had been asked to pass on instructions to have Robin Upadhyay appointed as Senior Associate Vice President-cum-project coordinator for the Ganga Expressway Project, Sharma said in his complaint.

Police investigation

During the investigation, the police found that the email address rajeev.osd.mha@gmail.com was fake which was created aiming to deceive people.

"Based on technical surveillance, our team zeroed in on the prime suspect Robin Upadhyay and on the basis of technical analysis, it was learned that the mail was created six-seven days ago and was found registered in the name of Upadhyay. "The suspect was subsequently traced and on the basis of initial interrogation, he was detained from his home in Meerut on Saturday evening and later arrested in the case," Hemant Tiwari, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), said.

Upon interrogation, Upadhyay disclosed that he was a civil engineer and had a vast experience in civil construction projects, and he thought of securing a fake reference to get a job, the police official said.

"Hence, he searched about ongoing highway projects and their progress. After that, he created an email id impersonating Rajeev Kumar, OSD to the Union Minister of Home Affairs.

"He also attached his CV showing his credentials to get the job," Tiwari said.

