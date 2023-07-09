Delhi: Minor molested by neighbour in Patparganj Industrial Area, accused arrested

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Man arrested for molesting minor in Delhi

Delhi crime: A 42-year-old man was arrested on charges of molestation of a 10-year-old girl in Delhi’s Patparganj Industrial Area, police said on Sunday (July 9).

The incident took place on Saturday night. The minor is a class seven student and the accused lives in the Ghazipur village.

The accused is a driver by profession and is the neighbour of the victim who lives with her father and siblings.

According to the police, on Saturday night, a woman who lives nearby saw the man allegedly molesting the girl and raised the alarm, following which the victim’s father rushed to the spot.

The nearby residents who also came to the rescue of the girl locked the accused in the room and called the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said when the investigating officer reached the spot, it was revealed that the girl was dragged by the accused to his room, which is just opposite her room and molested her.

"The girl child was medically examined and her counselling was done. Based on her statement, a case under sections 354 (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354 A (Sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and section 10 (Punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered and the accused person has been arrested," the DCP said.

Another 10-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Delhi

In a separate incident, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 30-year-old male tuition teacher at his house in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the minor went to his place for tuition. Finding her alone, he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

After returning home, she narrated the incident to her parents who then lodged a complant with the police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said.

The minor was sent for counselling and a medical examination, Guguloth said.

The accused was arrested by the police.

(With PTI inputs)

