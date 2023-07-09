IIT-Delhi student dies by suicide in hostel room, probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A fourth-year B.Tech student allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room at IIT Delhi.

IIT Delhi student suicide: A fourth-year B.Tech student allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, police informed today (July 9). The deceased was identified as Ayush (20), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday (July 8) at around 12 midnight. "He was a student in the fourth year of IIT. Ayush committed suicide by hanging himself in his Udayagiri hostel last night around 12 o'clock. 20-year-old Ayush was a resident of Bareilly of UP. However, the reason for the suicide is being ascertained through investigation," the police official said.

Similar incident reported in Kota:

A 17-year-old JEE aspirant allegedly hanged himself in his hostel room in Kota, the fifteenth case of suspected suicide this year by students taking classes at this coaching hub, police said today (July 8). Bhadur Singh's body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room in the Mahaveer Nagar area on Saturday morning, they added.

A resident of Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh, Singh came here over two months ago. He was a student of Class 11 preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) at a coaching institute in Kota. The boy allegedly hanged himself to death in his hostel room on Friday (July 7) night, Mahaveer Nagar Circle Inspector Paramjeet Patel said.

On Saturday morning, one of Singh's friends spotted his body hanging from the ceiling fan and informed the caretaker. On being informed, the police reached the hostel and recovered the body after breaking into the room which was locked from the inside, Patel said. Singh was reportedly absent from his coaching classes for the last 3-4 days, he added. Police are trying to gather more details about him and obtain his performance sheet from the coaching institute to assess his scoring status and regularity in the class, Patel said.

Earlier on July 4, a 14-year-old girl allegedly jumped to death from a building in Dwarka Sector-16 of Delhi, police said on Monday. As per the information, the deceased was a Class 9 student. A suicide note was recovered in which the deceased mentioned not wanting to study and other suicidal thoughts, Delhi Police had said.

At 05.35 am information regarding the jumping of a girl from a building in Sector 16 Dwarka was received at Police Station Dwarka North, investigation reveals that a 14-year-old girl was found dead on the ground floor.

(With agencies inputs)

