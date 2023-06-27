NEET candidate dies by suicide in Kota; 13th incident in 6 months

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET candidate dies by suicide in Kota

An 18-year-old National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant, allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room in the Vigyan Nagar Police Station area in Rajasthan’s Kota, said police on Tuesday. This is the 13th such instance in the district this year. The teenager, preparing for the medical entrance exam, allegedly hanged himself on the intervening nights of Monday and Tuesday. However, no suicide note was recovered from the hostel room.

‘No suicide note recovered’

The deceased boy has been identified as Mehul Vaishnav, a resident of Salumbar in Udaipur district. He was preparing for NEET in a coaching institute in Kota for the past two months. Vaishnav was alone in his hostel room as his roommate was away that night. When he did not come out of the room till late Tuesday morning, others in the hostel informed the caretaker, who broke the door open and found the boy hanging from a ceiling fan.

“The body was shifted to the mortuary at MBS Hospital. His post-mortem will be conducted after the arrival of his family members,” said Circle inspector (CI) at Vigyan Nagar Police Station Devesh Bhardwaj.

Some case of suicide by NEET students

Notably, this was not the first incident of suicide in Kota by a student this year, there have been a series of suicide cases by students who are availing coaching for preparation of medical and engineering exams. Last year in 2022, at least 15 cases of suicide by coaching students were registered in Kota. However, in just six months, 13 case of suspected suicide by a coaching student has been registered in Kota this year.

Recently, June 15, a 21-year-old student, who failed to clear the NEET, allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota. On May 27, a 16-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide at his hostel in Kota. On May 11, a 15-year-old aspirant from Uttar Pradesh also took the extreme step in his hostel room.

Earlier on February 24, a 17-year-old boy, a resident of Badaun in UP, committed suicide by hanging himself. Abhishek was living in Kota for two years and was preparing for the NEET. On February 8, a girl student committed suicide by jumping from the 10th floor of a multistorey building in the Landmark City area of Kunhadi police station area. Similarly, on January 29, a coaching student attempted suicide in the Vigyan Nagar area. The student jumped down from the fourth-floor balcony of the hostel.

On January 19, a student attempted suicide in the Jawahar Nagar police station area. The student set himself ablaze by pouring inflammable material on himself. He was saved by the locals who rushed him to a hospital. Meanwhile, Ali Raja, a resident of UP, committed suicide on January 14. He was preparing for JEE.

(With PTI inputs)