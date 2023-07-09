Arvind Kejriwal cancels officers’ Sunday off as Delhi witnesses severe waterlogging amid heavy rainfall

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi.

Delhi rain: As Delhi continues to receive heavy rainfall, triggering severe waterlogging and massive traffic congestion in some parts of the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cancelled the Sunday holiday of several government officials. He has instructed all officers and ministers to be on the ground to inspect problem areas.

Kejriwal made this announcement on Twitter after teh national capital recorded the highest single-day rainfall in July since 1982.

Sunday holiday cancelled

"Delhi received 126 mm of rain yesterday. 15 per cent of the total rainfall of the monsoon season fell in just 12 hours. People were very upset due to water logging. Today, all the ministers and the mayor of Delhi will inspect the problem areas. Officers of all departments have been instructed to cancel the Sunday holiday and get on the ground," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The heavy downpour submerged parks, underpasses, markets and even hospital premises, and caused chaos on the roads due to traffic congestion.

Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Sunday. This is the highest rainfall in a single day in July since 1982. The heavy rainfall is the result of a substantial interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds over northwest India, including Delhi which experienced the season's first "very heavy" rainfall.

The weather stations at Ridge, Lodhi Road and Delhi University recorded 134.5 mm, 123.4 mm, and 118 mm of rainfall, respectively. According to the Met Office, rainfall below 15 mm is considered light, 15 mm to 64.5 mm is moderate, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is"heavy, and 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm is very heavy. However, rainfall exceeding 204.4 mm is classified as extremely heavy.

Also Read: Monsoon LIVE: 2 dead in Delhi after house collapses; Kejriwal cancels officers' Sunday off amid waterlogging

Also Read: Delhi rains break 41-year-old record, capital records highest single-day rainfall for July