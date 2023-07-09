Weather Updates: Delhi-NCR wakes up to gloomy skies; rain lashes several parts of city

Delhites woke up to gloomy weather with rains lashing several parts of the national capital region on Sunday. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'yellow' alert for the day.
The IMD uses four color codes to indicate weather warnings -- green (no action required), yellow (stay alert and informed), orange (be prepared), and red (take immediate action).
Just a day earlier, the national capital received 126.1 mm rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. -- the highest-ever in a day since 133.4 mm recorded on July 10, 2023, an official said, adding the city had logged an all-time high of 266.2 mm on July 21, 1958.
Vehicles stranded as Jammu-Srinagar NH closed due to inclement weather
Hundreds of vehicles were stranded in Udhampur on Saturday after the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed on account of bad weather.
Earlier, on Saturday, a road connecting Tunnel 3 and 5 in the Ramban district was damaged following a landslide.
