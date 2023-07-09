Sunday, July 09, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Delhi
  4. Weather Updates: Delhi-NCR wakes up to gloomy skies; rain lashes several parts of city

Weather Updates: Delhi-NCR wakes up to gloomy skies; rain lashes several parts of city

Delhi weather updates: Meanwhile, hundreds of vehicles were stranded in Udhampur on Saturday after the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed on account of bad weather.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Updated on: July 09, 2023 7:45 IST
Pedestrians use a plastic sheet to cover themselves during
Image Source : PTI Pedestrians use a plastic sheet to cover themselves during monsoon rain in New Delhi

Delhites woke up to gloomy weather with rains lashing several parts of the national capital region on Sunday. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'yellow' alert for the day. 

The IMD uses four color codes to indicate weather warnings -- green (no action required), yellow (stay alert and informed), orange (be prepared), and red (take immediate action). 

Just a day earlier, the national capital received 126.1 mm rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. -- the highest-ever in a day since 133.4 mm recorded on July 10, 2023, an official said, adding the city had logged an all-time high of 266.2 mm on July 21, 1958.

Vehicles stranded as Jammu-Srinagar NH closed due to inclement weather

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded in Udhampur on Saturday after the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed on account of bad weather.

Earlier, on Saturday, a road connecting Tunnel 3 and 5 in the Ramban district was damaged following a landslide.

ALSO READ | Delhi records highest-ever single-day downpour in 20 years | Know weather update

ALSO READ | Weather Update: Orange alert issued for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh | DETAILS

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Top News

Related Delhi News

Latest News