Delhi rains break 41-year-old record, capital records highest single-day rainfall for July

Image Source : PTI Roads across Delhi-NCR were flooded after the city recorded rainfall.

Delhi weather update: Delhi recorded its highest rainfall in 41 years after the capital city received 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending at 8:30 on Sunday. This is the highest rainfall in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department said.

Highest rainfall since 1982

As per the weather department, an interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi which experienced the season's first "very heavy" rainfall. “The Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded 153 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest since the 24-hour rainfall of 169.9 mm on July 25, 1982,” a senior IMD official said. The city recorded 133.4 mm of rain on July 10, 2003, and an all-time high of 266.2 mm on July 21, 1958.

The weather stations at Ridge, Lodhi Road and Delhi University recorded 134.5 mm, 123.4 mm, and 118 mm of rainfall, respectively. According to the Met Office, rainfall below 15 mm is considered light, 15 mm to 64.5 mm is moderate, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is"heavy, and 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm is very heavy. However, rainfall exceeding 204.4 mm is classified as extremely heavy.

The heavy downpour submerged parks, underpasses, markets and even hospital premises, and caused chaos on the roads due to traffic congestion. Pictures and videos of commuters wading through knee-deep water flooded social media platforms, raising concerns about the efficiency of the city's drainage infrastructure. Strong winds and showers also caused disruptions in power and internet connectivity in several areas.

IMD issues 'yellow' alert

IMD has issued a "yellow" alert for Sunday. The IMD uses four colour codes to indicate weather warnings -- green (no action required), yellow (stay alert and informed), orange (be prepared), and red (take immediate action). According to the IMD, the maximum temperature reached 28.7 degrees Celsius, which is eight notches below the seasonal average on Saturday.

The weather department said that light to moderate intensity rain would continue over many places in Delhi and its adjoining areas.