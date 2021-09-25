Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi: Amit Shah to address first national cooperative conference today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address India's first cooperative conference at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi today. Under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's vision of "Sahakar se Samriddhi", the Minister for Cooperation will address more than 2,000 cooperative members at the event.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), this program will be telecast live today, from 11 am onwards on the official social media platforms of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO), National Cooperative Federation of India, Amul, Sahakar Bharti, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), Krishak Bharati Cooperative (KRIBHCO) and other mediums and millions of people from India and abroad are expected to watch this program.

The core mantra of the Ministry of Cooperation is to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country, provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework and streamline the processes to enable the development of Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS), said an official press statement.

The Ministry of Cooperation, which was recently formed handed over to Amit Shah, will do unprecedented work to implement the dream of Modi of 'SabkaSaath, Sabka Vikas,' the statement added.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Cooperation B. L. Verma and the President of International Cooperative Alliance (Global), Dr Ariel Guarco will be joined to accelerate and strengthen the campaign of Indian cooperatives.

Around 3 million cooperatives from 110 countries of the world are associated with the International Cooperative Alliance (Global). The conference will play an important role in strengthening Indian cooperatives on the global stage. It will also work towards realising the aim of the Prime Minister's initiative 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

(With ANI Inputs)

