Amit Shah kicks off Mission Bengal, says BJP will win over 200 seats to turn Bengal into 'Sonar Bangla'

Image Source : ANI Union Home Minister Amit Shah slams Mamata Banerjee's government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday kicked off the Bharatiya Janata Party's Bengal campaign launching a blistering attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata concluding his two-day Bengal tour, Amit Shah urged people of the state to give Narendra Modi's leadership a chance in the 2021 assembly election. The former BJP president said that the party will win 200 seats and transform the state into 'Sonar Bangla' within five years.

"In the coming time, BJP will form government in West Bengal with over 200 seats. The people who blessed in Lok Sabha polls will again bless us," he said.

Taking a dig at the Mamata government over issues like corruption and violence, Amit Shah said the ruling Trinamool party has been looting the funds sent by the Centre. The Union Minister reaffirmed with confidence that next year it will be BJP's government in the state and everything will change.

"You gave chance to Congress, CPI(M), TMC to rule... now give a chance to Narendra Modi's leadership, we will make 'Sonar Bangla' within five years. Our aim is the development of West Bengal," he said.

ALSO READ | 'Banking on PM Modi, your works still secret': Chirag Paswan's stinging attack on Nitish Kumar

Further slamming the Bengal government, Amit Shah said, "In 2010, West Bengal gave reigns of the state to Mamata Banerjee. But 10 years down the line, their promises have been proved to be hollow and hopes of people have turned into despair."

"Trinamool didn't shy away from corruption even during coronavirus and flood relief work... They have made three sets of laws in the state - one for the nephew (of Mamata Banerjee), one for their vote bank, and one for the common Bengali," he said.

"West Bengal leads in the country when it comes to the killing of political workers. In last one year, 100 BJP workers have been killed, but what action has been taken," Shah asked.

ALSO READ | Emotional blackmailing, script written by BJP: Pappu Yadav on Nitish Kumar's 'last election' remark

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage