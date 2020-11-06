Emotional blackmailing, script written by BJP: Pappu Yadav on Nitish Kumar's 'last election' remark

Image Source : PTI Pappu Yadav said Nitish Kumar should retire from Bihar politics.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's stunning remark 'this is my last' on the last day of campaigning for third phase of state Assembly election created ripples in the state politics. Kumar's statement saw his opponents targeting him massively with Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan taking the lead. Now, Jan Adhikar Party party leader Pappu Yadav has also joined them in critcising the the chief minister.

BIHAR ELECTION 2020: FULL COVERAGE

Pappu Yadav, whose original name is Rajesh Ranjan, has described Nitish's statement as 'emotional blackmail' while asserting that the script is being written by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Yadav, who has formed a coalition - Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) - with Chandrashekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party, said Nitish should retire from Bihar politics and shift to New Delhi.

"This is just emotional blackmail. Why does such a coward, weak and helpless person want to become CM again? He should retire from Bihar politics and join Centre's politics. The BJP has scripted this all," news agency ANI quoted Pappu Yadav, as saying.

Also Read: Tejashwi, Chirag launch two-pronged attack on Nitish Kumar over his 'last election' remark

Speaking at a rally in Purnea's Dhamdaha on Thursday, Nitish Kumar said," "Today is the last day (of campaign for the final phase of assembly election). Polling will take place the day after tomorrow. This is my last election... ant bhala to sab bhala (all's well that ends well)" Nitish is seeking a record fourth term as CM this year.

Nitish's remark on the last day of campaigning for third phase polls triggered speculation about the 69-year-old leader's retirement from politics. Hours later, his party clarified. "I would like to clarify that Nitish ji has said that this is his last election. He is, and will stay in politics," Harivansh, deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha, who is a member of the JD-U, said.

Voting for third and last phase of Bihar election is scheduled for November 7 and the results will be declared on November 10.

WATCH: Nitish Kumar plays emotional card before last phase Bihar polls

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage