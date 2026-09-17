PM Modi's 76th birthday: India lights up with 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' celebrations | WATCH

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 76th birthday, diyas and earthen lamps were light up across multiple cities in India under Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' programme, which is part of the ruling party's 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', celebrating his 25 years in public service.

As part of the programme, thousands of diyas were light up at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow in presence of Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and other state ministers and leaders.

Similarly, Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain was also lit up with diyas. BJP's national president Nitin Nabin also shared a video on X (previously Twitter) that showed an aerial of an aarti being performed on the banks of Shipra River in Ujjain in presence of him and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Many earthen lamps were also light up in Kolkata in presence of West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya and other leaders. BJP leader Locket Chatterjee said the event was being organised to highlight the role of PM Modi in India's development.

"There is lighting everywhere; across West Bengal and the entire country, people are lighting 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' today," she told news agency ANI. "Our party workers have visited the homes of beneficiaries, and outreach programs have been conducted. Everyone is lighting lamps to offer their reverence to Modi-ji. Numerous programs are underway everywhere, at the booth level, in households, and across districts and government sectors."

Similar events were held across other parts of India, including Jharkhand where the BJP organised a blood donation camp at party's state headquarters in Ranchi.

"He has done several impossible tasks during his regime as the PM, including abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and prohibition of 'triple talaq'. Modi also eradicated terrorism and left-wing extremism from the country," Babulal Marandi, BJP leader and Jharkhand's former chief minister, said.

PM Modi celebrated his 76th birthday on Thursday. Born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat's Vadnagar, PM Modi has spent 25 years in public service: 13 years as Gujarat's chief minister and 12 years as prime minister. Several leaders, including union ministers, BJP MPs and leaders, and world leaders, have extended their greetings.

ALSO READ:

Former Tripura CM Biplab Deb donates blood as mega camp marks PM Modi's birthday in Agartala