Crowds gather at Apple Stores in Mumbai, Delhi ahead of sales of iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max

New Delhi:

A massive crowds gathered outside the Apple Store in Mumbai as eager customers queue up ahead of the official sales launch of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in India. A customer says, "We have been standing here the whole night. We are very excited. Despite the fact that we don't have a barcode, we are still standing in line..." Another customer, Hitesh Patel, says, "I came here from Nashik. We have been queuing up since 10 pm last night. I have got the first slot that is 8 am. After this, we will get our product delivered. I change it (mobile) every year. Right now, I have a 17 Pro Max, and now I am going to have a 18 Pro Max."

Crowd gatrher outside Apple Store at Select Citywalk Mall in Saket

In the similar manner, a throng of people starts gathering outside the Apple Store at Select Citywalk Mall in Saket early in the morning ahead of the highly anticipated sales launch of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

The iPhone 18 Pro sales in Mumbai are starting from 8 am on Friday. Even before the sale starts, a large number of customers have arrived outside the BKC store in Mumbai and people have started lining up.

Apple has arranged to keep the line and crowd orderly

However, this time Apple has already arranged to keep the line and crowd orderly. Customers were informed of the code and slot only during pre-booking. Customers with the 7 am and 9 am slots are being sent in first under a set arrangement to avoid uncontrollable crowd situations outside the store.

Senior Apple executives are also on the scene and appear to be getting the line of customers in order. Mikesh Patel, standing at the front of the line, said that he is already using iPhone 17 and now he has arrived to get iPhone 18 Pro to upgrade his phone with new technology.

On the other hand, there are some customers who have booked phones for their family members. A customer stated that he had booked the iPhone 18 Pro as a gift for his father's birthday and arrived to collect it today.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max available in India from today

The development comes as the new edition of ultra premium iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be available in India from September 18 at a starting price of Rs 1,64,900 and Rs 1,79,900 respectively. The iPhone lovers must note that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are available in four colours - black, silver, glacier, and an all-new burgundy.

"iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage capacities. Available in burgundy, glacier, silver, and black, iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 and iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900," the company said in a statement.

The pre-booking of iPhone 18 series will start from September 12 across 65 countries, including India. "Customers in more than 65 countries and regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, France, Germany, India...will be able to pre-order iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max beginning at 5 am PT this Saturday, September 12, with availability beginning Friday, September 18," the statement said.

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