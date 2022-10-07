Amit Shah on three-day visit to northeast, to inaugurate dairy conclave, address BJP workers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day northeast tour, starting Friday, during which he will inaugurate a dairy conclave in Sikkim and meet BJP leaders there, followed by a slew of programs in Assam.

BJP president JP Nadda is also scheduled to arrive in Assam on Friday evening to attend party-related programs.

Taking to Twitter, Shah wrote, "Leaving for the Northeast on my 3-day visit to Sikkim and Assam.

Today will inaugurate the 'Eastern and North-Eastern Zones Dairy Cooperative Conclave- 2022' at Gangtok followed by a series of programs in Assam.”

According to Shah's itinerary for October 7, as posted on the microblogging site by his office, the home minister will unveil a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Rajbhavan in Gangtok, after which he would inaugurate the dairy conclave.

Later in the day, Shah will meet BJP's core group in Sikkim before leaving for Assam.

Shah and Nadda are also scheduled to hold a meeting with Assam BJP's core committee on Friday at the state guest house in Guwahati.

Official sources said Shah will attend a series of official meetings on Saturday evening and Sunday morning. The Union Home Minister will attend the Conference of the Superintendent of Police at the Police Training College at Dergaon on Sunday and will then depart from the state on Sunday following several official engagements.

According to BJP office bearers, the soon-to-be inaugurated Assam BJP state headquarters would be the biggest office of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the northeastern region. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, the BJP office is expected to be full of all modern amenities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid special emphasis on the progress of the north-east region through various programs as he himself made over 50 visits to the region.

(With agencies input)

