Amit Shah J&K visit: When HM paused his speech for 'azaan' from mosque | WATCH

In the video, which went viral in no time, it is seen that the home minister who heard the 'azaan' from the mosque, asked if anything was going on in the nearby mosque. After confirming with people on stage, he took a brief pause before restarting the speech with permission from the audience.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Srinagar Updated on: October 06, 2022 12:39 IST
Long queues with people jostling to enter through two
Image Source : TWITTER Long queues with people jostling to enter through two narrow gates and excitement writ large on their faces, thousands flocked the Showkat Ali Stadium where the Home Minister held a rally

Long queues with people jostling to enter through two narrow gates and excitement writ large on their faces, thousands flocked the Showkat Ali Stadium where the Home Minister held a rally on Wednesday. Many locals said the rally was arguably among the largest ones held in Baramulla so far.

In the video, which went viral in no time, it is seen that the home minister who heard the 'azaan' from the mosque, asked if anything was going on in the nearby mosque. After confirming with people on stage, he took a brief pause before restarting the speech with permission from the audience.

 

Shah on Wednesday said assembly polls will be held with "full transparency" in Jammu and Kashmir after the Election Commission publishes the revised electoral rolls and asserted that the Modi government will wipe out terrorism from the Union territory. Addressing a public rally in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, Shah lashed out at those advocating dialogue with Pakistan.

India Tv - At the venue, BJP supporters were seen dancing to the sounds of beating drums and blowing flutes.

Image Source : TWITTERAt the venue, BJP supporters were seen dancing to the sounds of beating drums and blowing flutes.

The home minister had also announced that the Gujjar, Bakerwal and Pahari communities in the Union territory will get reservation benefits in accordance with the recommendations of the Justice Sharma Commission.

