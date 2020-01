Ambala bus stand to be named after Sushma Swaraj

The Haryana government on Friday announced to rename the Ambala city bus stand after the name of former Union Minister late Sushma Swaraj.

Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal in this regard.

He said the name of the bus stand would be changed on the birthday anniversary of the late Union Minister, which is on February 14.

Sushma Swaraj spent her initial years of life in Ambala.