Wednesday, July 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Amarnath Yatra resumes after daylong suspension as weather improves in Valley

Amarnath Yatra resumes after daylong suspension as weather improves in Valley

Earlier, due to bad weather along both Baltal and Pahalgam routes, no movement of pilgrims was allowed from either side towards the cave shrine and the pilgrims were not allowed to move towards the Valley from Jammu.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | Jammu
Updated on: July 06, 2022 11:03 IST
Amarnath yatra resume for pilgrims with improvement in weather conditions today, Amarnath Yatra 2022
Image Source : PTI.

Amarnath pilgrims during the yatra. 

Highlights

  • With improvement in weather, Amarnath yatra resumed today for the pilgrims
  • So far over 65,000 Yatris have performed the pilgrimage
  • The pilgrimage to the cave shrine, will conclude on August 11

Amarnath Yatra 2022 news updates: The authorities announced on Wednesday (July 6) that with some improvement in the weather conditions along both routes, Amarnath Yatra will be resumed for the day.

Earlier, due to bad weather along both Baltal and Pahalgam routes, no movement of pilgrims was allowed from either side towards the cave shrine and the pilgrims were not allowed to move towards the Valley from Jammu.

The annual 43-day pilgrimage commenced on June 30 (after a gap of over two years due to Covid-19) from the twin base camps- Nunwan in Pahalgam of south Kashmir's Anantnag and Baltal camp in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

So far over 65,000 Yatris have performed the pilgrimage.

The pilgrimage to the cave shrine, situated 3,888 metres above the sea level, will conclude on August 11 on Shravan Purnima coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival.

Related Stories
Amarnath Yatra 2022: Over 11,000 devotees perform yatra so far, another batch leaves for valley

Amarnath Yatra 2022: Over 11,000 devotees perform yatra so far, another batch leaves for valley

Amarnath Yatra 2022: Indian Army revamps fallen bridge in record time amid heavy rainfall | WATCH

Amarnath Yatra 2022: Indian Army revamps fallen bridge in record time amid heavy rainfall | WATCH

Amarnath Yatra 2022: Board offers online puja services for THESE devotees | Details

Amarnath Yatra 2022: Board offers online puja services for THESE devotees | Details

Amarnath Yatra 2022: Public 'WiFi zones' activated at key locations for visiting pilgrims in Jammu

Amarnath Yatra 2022: Public 'WiFi zones' activated at key locations for visiting pilgrims in Jammu

ALSO READ: Amarnath Yatra to remain suspended due to bad weather conditions today

ALSO READ: Amarnath Yatra 2022: Over 65,000 pilgrims perform yatra so far

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News