Amarnath Yatra to remain suspended due to bad weather conditions today

Image Source : PTI. Security personnel stands guard as pilgrims proceed for the cave shrine of Amarnath, at Chandanwari in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, Thursday, June 30, 2022. The 43-day long yatra began Thursday after a gap of over two years due to COVID-19.

Amarnath Yatra 2022 news updates : Authorities announced on Wednesday (July 6) that due to inclement weather along both the routes, Amarnath Yatra will remain suspended for the day.

Due to bad weather along both Baltal and Pahalgam routes, no movement of pilgrims will be allowed from either side towards the cave shrine today (July 6), officials said, adding that the pilgrims will not move towards the Valley from Jammu.

The situation will be reviewed later, they added.

The annual 43-day pilgrimage commenced on June 30 (after a gap of over two years due to Covid-19) from the twin base camps- Nunwan in Pahalgam of south Kashmir's Anantnag and Baltal camp in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

So far over 65,000 Yatris have performed the pilgrimage.

The pilgrimage to the cave shrine, situated 3,888 metres above the sea level, will conclude on August 11 on Shravan Purnima coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival.

