Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended due to bad weather

Pilgrims proceed for the cave shrine of Amarnath at an altitude of 3880mts, at Chandanwari in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Amarnath Yatra was on Tuesday morning temporarily suspended due to inclement weather. Officials said that no yatri was being allowed to move towards the holy cave from both Pahalgam and Baltal camps.

Earlier this morning, the sixth batch of over 6,300 Amarnath pilgrims left for the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir amid tight security. According to the official data, a total of 6,351 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in a convoy of 239 vehicles amid heavy security of CRPF.

Till today, over 72,000 pilgrims had offered their prayers at the cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice-Shivlingam.

The annual 43-day pilgrimage commenced on June 30 (after a gap of over two years due to Covid-19) from the twin base camps -- Nunwan in Pahalgam of south Kashmir's Anantnag and Baltal camp in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

The Yatra is scheduled to end on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

