Image Source : PTI (FILE) Akhilesh's U-turn: Will take Government of India's vaccine

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that he will take a jab against Covid-19, a day after his father Mulayam Singh Yadav got himself vaccinated against the virus at a private hospital in Lucknow. Akhilesh also welcomed the Centre's announcement to provide free vaccine to all above 18 years, saying the decision was taken after the public outrage.

"Sensing people’s anger, the central government finally, instead of politicising the Covid-19 vaccine, announced it itself would provide vaccines against Covid-19. We were against the BJP vaccine, but I welcome the Government of India's vaccine," he tweeted in Hindi on Tuesday.

“I will get vaccinated and also request those who couldn't get a shot due to shortage of jabs, to get inoculated as well,” he added.

In January, Akhilesh Yadav had termed the anti-coronavirus vaccines as "vaccine of the BJP" and said he would not take the shot, drawing a sharp retort from the ruling party which accused him of 'insulting' the doctors and scientists. Later, he had clarified that he never insulted the scientists who developed the vaccines.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation said that all Indians above 18 years of age will be administered free Covid-19 vaccine from June 21. He said that states will be provided vaccine doses free of cost from the Central government.

READ MORE: 'Each One Pay One': Centre readies new scheme to fund vaccines for poor

READ MORE: PM Modi announces free vaccine for 18+ age group; 'one simple question...', Rahul's prompt criticism

Latest India News