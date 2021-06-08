Image Source : PTI (FILE) 'Each One Pay One': Centre readies new scheme to fund Covid vaccines for poor

The Centre has proposed to launch a new scheme -- 'Each One Pay One' to fund Covid-19 vaccines for the poor. Under this scheme, the government will allow paying those who are willing and can afford to pay for vaccine doses for the poor and needy, sources told India TV.

The government will issue e-voucher that people can buy to fund the vaccination drive for the poor. Anyone can buy these e-vouchers in the name of a known person, assistant, or staff. He/she can visit any hospital and produce the voucher to take the vaccine.

These e-vouchers will be non-transferable and mandated by the Reserve Bank of India. There will be no limitation on the number of vouchers an individual can buy, sources said.

The government believes that the 'Each One Pay One' scheme will reduce the burden on government hospitals and speed up the vaccination drive.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation said that all Indians above 18 years of age will be administered free Covid-19 vaccine from June 21. He said that states will be provided vaccine doses free of cost from Central government.

"The government of India will provide free vaccine to the states from Monday, June 21, in every state for all citizens above the age of 18 years," he said, adding that the Centre will buy 75 per cent of the total vaccine production from vaccine manufacturers and give it free to the states. The remaining 25 per cent of vaccines being made in the country will be provided directly to the private sector hospitals. The private hospitals can charge a maximum service fee of Rs 150 for a single dose above the fixed price of the vaccine.

He also said that vaccine supply will increase in the country in the coming days and trial for three more vaccines is going on.

According to the government's data, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 23.59 crore on Monday. The government has set a target to inoculate 1 crore people daily and provide vaccine to entire population by December this year.

