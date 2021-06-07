What went behind PM Modi's decision to announce new vaccine policy - Here's the story

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI PM Modi announced free vaccine for all adults from June 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (June 7) announced that the government will provide free vaccines to all above 18 years of age. In a televised address to the nation, PM Modi said those in the age group of 18 and above will be administered free anti-Covid vaccine from June 21.

He said that Centre will buy 75 per cent of the total vaccine production from vaccine manufacturers and give it free to the state governments, adding that no state government will have to spend anything on the vaccine.

Soon after PM Modi's announcement, the Opposition led by the Congress said that the vaccine policy tweak was actually due to the Supreme Court pulling up the Centre over the issue.

Decision made before SC hearing

According to government sources, the plan for centralised free vaccination was presented to PM Modi June 1, on the completion of one month of the decentralised vaccination model.

PM had then given an in-principle approval in a high-level meeting and the ground work for it began immediately on June 1 itself. The official announcement was made today by PM Modi.

Notably, the Supreme Court hearing in the matter was on June 3, by when the plan was already given shape.

